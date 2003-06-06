239
June 6, 2003

Lost in America

Stories of people who are lost, histories that are lost, and things that are lost. This show was recorded onstage in front of audiences on a five-city tour in May 2003. The cities: Boston, Washington DC, Portland Oregon, Denver and Chicago. Featuring house band OK Go.

Chris Ware

Thanks to the public radio stations who presented the show in those cities: WBUR in Boston, WAMU in DC, Oregon Public Broadcasting/OPB in Portland, Colorado Public Radio in Denver, and Chicago Public Radio in our hometown.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Host Ira Glass tells the story of Chris Sewell, who was living on the street and yet somehow managed to find $610,940 of lost money that belonged to the city of New York, hidden away on the Internet. (7 minutes)
Act One

Losing It

By

Jonathan Goldstein

If you're going to do a show about people who are lost, you pretty much have to include a story about adolescents. Jonathan Goldstein tells a story from his teenage years. He was trying to lose something -- namely his virginity -- which turned out to be harder than he expected. Jonathan is the host of the podcast “Heavyweight.” (12 minutes)

Song:

“Tough to Have a Crush” by OK Go
Act Three

I Found Your Letter

By

Davy Rothbart

Davy Rothbart reads from letters, notes, scraps of paper and school papers, which have been lost by their original owners. He collects and publishes things like this in his magazine, Found Magazine. (13 minutes)

Song:

“Lost in America” by Jon Langford and the Lost in America Tour Band

