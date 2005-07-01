Reunited (And It Feels So Good)

Stories about getting back together with your parent, your spouse, your ... Brahman bull. And how it never goes the way you think it's going to.
Not Your Parents' Parent Trap
The story of an Iranian couple who were unhappily married for 27 years. He had a temper. She never really loved him. So they split up, got divorced. And then, two years after that, to everybody's surprise, especially their grown-up children, they fell in love and married each other again. And this time, everything was different. One of their daughters, Nazanene Rafsanjani, tells the story. (25 1/2 minutes)
Song:
If By Chance We Meet Again
Ralph and Sandra Fisher, who run a show-animal business in Texas, had a beloved Brahman bull named Chance. Chance was the gentlest bull they'd ever seen, more like a pet dog than a bull. They loved him, kids loved him. He had a long career in movies, on TV, performing at parties. When he finally died, Ralph and Cindy were devastated. Around that same time, scientists at Texas A & M University were looking for animal subjects for a cloning project. They already had some tissue from Chance because they'd treated him for an illness. So Ralph and Cindy offered up Chance's DNA for the experiment. Second Chance was born. And he was, eerily, just like Chance. Except he wasn't. Which they found out the hard way. (21 minutes)
French Kiss
Sarah Vowell tells the story of General Lafayette's triumphant reunion with America, after becoming really, really unpopular in his native France. Sarah's is the author of “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States” among other books. (7 1/2 minutes)