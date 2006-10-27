319
October 27, 2006

And the Call Was Coming from the Basement

For the week leading up to Halloween, scary stories that are all true. Kidnappings, zombie raccoons, haunted houses—real haunted houses!—and things that go "EEEEK!!!" in the night. Plus, a story by David Sedaris, in which he walks among the dead.

Prologue

Albert Donnay
Ira Glass

Ira and Albert Donnay read a true ghost story that appeared in a medical journal in 1921.  A "Mrs. H" and her family moved into an old rambling house and strange apparitions started appearing ... until her brother-in-law figured out the real cause of the ghostly presences.  (6 minutes)

Act Two

The Hitcher

Bill Eville

Writer Bill Eville and his brother, late at night, are picked up on the side of the road, and not taken to their destination.  (10 minutes)

Act Four

Graveyard Shift

David Sedaris

One Halloween, David Sedaris decided to skip all the fake monsters and ghosts and zombies and visit the real thing:  dead people.  In a morgue.  David’s latest book is “Calypso.” (14 minutes)

“The Boogie Monster” by Gnarls Barkley

