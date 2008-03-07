351
March 7, 2008

Return to Childhood

Stories of people who try to revisit their childhoods—what they find and what they do not find.

An updated version of an episode from 2001.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass
Host Ira Glass talks with Kayla Hernandez, a seventh-grader who likes to reminisce about when she was a child, back in fifth grade. She visits Room 211 in her school, where her fifth grade class met, and looks at her old books, thinks about what happened there. She says she knows that decades from now, she won't even remember most of what's happening to her this year, in seventh grade, and that makes her sad. (5 minutes)
Act Two

Punk In A Grey Flannel Suit

By

Ira Glass
A mortgage broker named David Philp discovers that his old punk band from the 1970s is hot in Japan. He decides to leave corporate life and revisit his teenage years by going back on tour, playing music for the first time in two decades. (12 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
46
Dec. 13, 1996

Sissies

A family where the father was one kind of sissy and the son was another kind, and how the family was destroyed despite the fact that no one wanted it to be.

Share

Share

Serial Season Three is here. Listen Now