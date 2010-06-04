Held Hostage

Stories of people held captive — by criminals, by paperwork, and in one man's case, his own body — and the ways they try to cope.
Captive Audience
So much kidnapping happens in Colombia that the biggest radio station in the country has a show aimed specifically at an audience of kidnapping victims. Reporter Annie Correal tells the story. Annie originally produced this as a longer story with Jay Allison for the website transom.org. Annie is a reporter for the Newspaper El Diario. (15 minutes)
Misdeeds
An angry man in New Orleans seeks revenge against people who bought property that he formerly owned and that was seized by the city. The homeowners find themselves trapped in a morass of paperwork, court visits...and worse. Wayne Curtis tells the story. Wayne is a contributing editor of the Atlantic Magazine. (23 minutes)
I've Fallen In Love and I Can't Get Up
Four years ago, Matt Frerking started having attacks where he simply couldn't move his body. That's strange in itself, but what's even stranger is the apparent cause of the attacks. Chris Higgins tells the story. Chris is a writer in Portland, Oregon. He contributes to Mental Floss Magazine. (11 minutes)