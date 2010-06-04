409
June 4, 2010

Held Hostage

Stories of people held captive — by criminals, by paperwork, and in one man's case, his own body — and the ways they try to cope.

Viviana Duarte, one of many Colombian children whose father was kidnapped by the FARC. He’s been gone since 1998. Photo by Jacob Silberberg.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira Glass speaks with a man named Daniel Johnson, who is in the K&R business. That's the kidnap and ransom business, where a company helps you negotiate to get back your loved one. Daniel explains some surprising strategies for surviving as a hostage. (6 minutes)

Act One

Captive Audience

By

Jay Allison
Annie Correal

So much kidnapping happens in Colombia that the biggest radio station in the country has a show aimed specifically at an audience of kidnapping victims. Reporter Annie Correal tells the story. Annie originally produced this as a longer story with Jay Allison for the website transom.org. Annie is a reporter for the Newspaper El Diario. (15 minutes)

Song:

“Colombia” by Jan Hammer

