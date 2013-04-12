492
April 12, 2013

Dr. Gilmer and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Benjamin Gilmer gets a job at a rural clinic. He finds out he’s replaced someone — also named Dr. Gilmer — who went to prison after killing his own father. But the more Benjamin’s patients talk about the other Dr. Gilmer, the more confused he becomes. Everyone loved the old Dr. Gilmer. So Benjamin starts digging around, trying to understand how a good man can seemingly turn bad.

Erin Brethauer (Benjamin); Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier/Associated Press

Note: When we originally aired this episode in April, 2013 we received emails from people who thought we were concluding that Huntington's Disease had caused Vince Gilmer to commit a murder. Reporter Sarah Koenig wrote a blog post in response, indicating that this was not her conclusion or intention. We have clarified in this point in the 2014 rebroadcast.

Prologue

Sarah Koenig
As Benjamin settles in at the clinic, and people got to know him, something interesting happens. Vince’s former patients – who are now Benjamin’s patients – start talking to him about Vince. What he finds out surprises him. (6 minutes)
Act One

Sarah Koenig

Benjamin starts to get very curious about the murder Dr Vince Gilmer committed, so he begins asking questions and poking around. Soon he develops his own theories to explain the murder, that never came up at Vince’s trial. (26 minutes)

