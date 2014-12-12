Wait—Do You Have The Map?

Tig Notaro is a comedian who’s been on our show before, and last year she went on a tour that was filmed. It was a strange tour. She and a Canadian comic named Jon Dore were going around the country, performing in people’s living rooms and back yards. This was a real tour, booked in advance. Nancy Updike saw the film, and has this story. Tig's "Boyish Girl Interrupted" tour continues in January and February. (4 minutes)