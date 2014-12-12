542
December 12, 2014

Wait—Do You Have The Map?

Stories about people feeling lost and trying to figure out how to move ahead: two brothers take a doomed road trip through Mexico and a couple from radically different backgrounds draw up a contract for their unlikely romance.

Michela Buttignol

The Internet version of this episode contains un-bleeped curse words. If you prefer, here is a bleeped version.

Prologue

In New York, like in lots of cities, you can call 3-1-1 for help with city services, but there's lots of things that people call in for that operators don't have answers for. And so they improvise. (4 minutes)

Act One

A Marriage of Inconvenience

By

Christopher Rhoads
This next story is about a couple in a relationship that’s unlike the homes either of them grew up in. They’re married. And it’s a prison marriage. They met when the guy in the marriage was incarcerated. Reporter Christopher Rhoads tells the story. (19 minutes)
Act Two

Final Rest Stop

By

Nancy Updike

Tig Notaro is a comedian who’s been on our show before, and last year she went on a tour that was filmed. It was a strange tour. She and a Canadian comic named Jon Dore were going around the country, performing in people’s living rooms and back yards. This was a real tour, booked in advance. Nancy Updike saw the film, and has this story. Tig's "Boyish Girl Interrupted" tour continues in January and February. (4 minutes)

Song:

“Small Car” by Marvin Pontiac
Act Three

Not All Who Wander Are Lost…But Some Definitely Are

By

James Spring
A car is a classic place to realize: "oh, I’m lost." But sometimes the realization of being lost comes first, and the car is the solution. Drive, keep driving, get un-lost. James Spring has this story about a road trip as life plan. (26 minutes)

Song:

“He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother” by Rufus Wainwright

