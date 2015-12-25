576
December 25, 2015

Say Yes To Christmas

No Christmas can ever be as good as the ones you had as a kid. But this week we go all in and bring the joy, the spontaneity, the sense that anything can happen back to Christmas. 

Ira Glass on stage with improv comedians Tami Sagher, Aidy Bryant, Chris Gethard, Mike Birbiglia, Sasheer Zamata and Scott Adsit. Photo Credit: Jenny Kubicki

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira talks about “The Twelve Days Of Christmas,” the one Christmas song he’s always hated. (7 minutes)

Act One

Christmas On A High Wire

By

Mike Birbiglia
Chris Gethard
Tami Sagher
Sasheer Zamata

Some of the best improv actors in the country join us for a special Christmas themed performance recorded live at the Bellhouse in Brooklyn. Scott Adsit, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Gethard, Tami Sagher, and Sasheer Zamata dream up a magical world on stage that’s only possible at Christmas. (32 minutes)

Song:

“Dad Will Be Home For Christmas” by Red Simpson

