May 27, 2016

The Perils of Intimacy

Stories about mysteries that exist in relationships we thought couldn't possibly surprise us, the strangeness of putting our wants on the line with someone who may not share them at all, and how much we're willing to risk for someone we may never see again.

Prologue

Ira Glass

Ira talks to Rachel Rosenthal, who spent years trying to figure out who had stolen her identity. She was closing bank account after bank account, getting more and more paranoid, until she realized she knew exactly who the thief was. (5 1/2 minutes)

Act One

Rachel’s Getting Harried

Ira Glass

Ira’s conversation with Rachel Rosenthal continues. She tells the story of why it took her so long to break up with her boyfriend, even after she figured out that he had stolen from her. We heard about Rachel's story via the podcast Risk! (9 minutes)

Song:

“I Should Know Better” by Kyle Duke and the Brown Bags
Act Four

Break It Down

A short story by Lydia Davis about trying to calculate the cost of a love affair. The story is read by actor Matt Malloy. (12 minutes)

Lydia’s new book of collected essays is called Essays One.

Song:

“Lady, You Shot Me” by Har Mar Superstar

