People who try simple mind games on others and find themselves in way over their heads.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass interviews Lori Gottlieb about the time she sent a letter to a writer in a magazine, a letter packed with white lies. (5 1/2 minutes)
Act One
Lori Gottlieb's story from the prologue continues. One complication led to another and before long, the writer seemed to be lying to her. Or maybe he wasn't. It was hard to tell. Years later, she still isn't sure what happened. Gottlieb is the author of Marry Him: The Case For Settling For Mr. Good Enough and other books. (7 minutes)
Song:
The Spy Who Loved Everyone
A group called Improv Everywhere decides that an unknown band, Ghosts of Pasha, playing their first ever tour in New York, ought to think they're a smash hit. So they study the band's music and then crowd the performance, pretending to be hard-core fans. Improv Everywhere just wants to make the band happy—to give them the best day of their lives. But the band doesn't see it that way. (31 minutes)
Lonely Hearts Club Band...Of One
Musician David Berkeley has gotten a lot of requests in his life, but none quite like the offer his agent got last year. A fan wanted Berkeley to come to his house and help save his relationship by serenading the troubled couple with a personal concert. Ira Glass talks to Berkeley about why he took the gig, and what happened when he got there. Berkeley's newest album is called Cardboard Boat. (12 minutes)