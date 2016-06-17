589
June 17, 2016

Tell Me I’m Fat

The way people talk about being fat is shifting. With one-third of Americans classified as overweight, and another third as obese, and almost none of us losing weight and keeping it off, maybe it’s time to rethink the way we see being fat. A show inspired by Lindy West’s book Shrill.

A painting by Fernando Botero, photographed by Edgar Zuniga, Jr.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act Two

It’s a Small World After All

By

Elna Baker

Elna Baker lost a lot of weight, 110 pounds. When she was fat, she wasn’t able to get a job or a boyfriend and sometimes thought, “I wonder if it’s my weight.” She figured no, that’s a bad attitude, paranoia. When she lost the weight she discovered it was ALL because of her weight. A book Elna discusses in this story is Dietland by Sarai Walker. (19 minutes)

