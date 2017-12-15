633
December 15, 2017

Our Town - Part Two

So many people in Albertville, AL wondered what it cost them in taxes when thousands of undocumented immigrants moved to their town. One woman drove our host Ira Glass to the grocery store to watch a random Latina mom buy some milk with government assistance, to try to prove her point. So what’d all the newcomers really cost? And what was their effect on crime, schools, and politics? 

Photograph by Sara Bentham, courtesy of the Gadsden Times

More in this Series

Act One

Christmas Lights and Fender Benders

By

Ira Glass
Miki Meek

In the early years, when immigrants first arrived in Albertville, the things that bothered the locals weren’t the things you usually hear about when people talk about immigration. Not jobs or wages or crime. It was small stuff. Neighbor-to-neighbor stuff. (19 minutes)

Act Two

The March

By

Ira Glass
Miki Meek

Latino residents decided to organize a peaceful march in support of a path to legal status, and their white neighbors were shocked when 5,000 people poured into the streets. (3 minutes)

Act Three

Backlash

By

Ira Glass
Miki Meek

Suddenly realizing just how many Latinos had moved to town, longtime residents jumped into action, fueled by a wave of national and statewide anti-immigration fever. Then in 2011, Alabama adopted the most extreme anti-immigrant law in the country. (19 minutes)

Act Four

Let’s Do the Numbers

By

Ira Glass
Miki Meek

One of the things we were excited to investigate when we went to Alabama was to answer the question at the heart of the immigration debate: what does it cost taxpayers when we let in millions of immigrants, documented and undocumented? In Albertville, how much was it? We asked economist Kim Rueben and her colleague Erin Huffer to run the numbers. (6 minutes)

Act Five

Today

By

Ira Glass
Miki Meek

In 2012, the fever broke, and the Albertville city council stopped targeting Latino residents. The mayor says he and the council are taking a cue from the public schools. During the years the city council was picking fights with the city’s Latino population, right across the street, at the offices of the Albertville City Schools, they were taking the exact opposite approach: trying to integrate them into the community. And they did an exceptionally competent job of it. (10 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
402: Save the Day
Mar. 12, 2010

Act 2: I'd Like To Spank The Academy

For the last 13 years, the University of Montevallo in Alabama has held an event called The Life Raft Debate, where several professors take the stage and each tries to convince the students that his or her discipline—chemistry, say, or communications—is the most essential field of study. But in 2007, a professor named Jon Smith decided that the debate itself needed saving.
170: Immigration
Oct. 13, 2000

Act 2: Whose Idea Was This Anyway?

Immigration and Naturalization Service spokesman Bill Strassberger explains why INS opposes parts of the 1996 immigration law, even while it enforces it. Congressman Barney Frank—whose district includes Bristol County—argues that most of his colleagues in Congress had no idea what they were voting for when they voted for key portions of the law.

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share