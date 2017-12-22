634
December 22, 2017

Human Error in Volatile Situations

Even the best laid plans can go catastrophically wrong when humans get involved. This week, people bungle simple operations on some of the most dangerous weapons in the world.

A Titan II missile silo.

Ralph Crane/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Prologue

Ira tells the little known story about one of the times we almost began a nuclear war with the Soviet Union—by accident. (2 minutes)

Act Two

Erring Like a Sailor

By

Stephanie Foo

The Navy’s Seventh Fleet has seen a string of collisions and accidents, killing 17 sailors this year. Producer Stephanie Foo learned about a part of Navy life that investigators say played a role in these accidents. (18 minutes)

Song:

“An Honest Mistake” by The Bravery

