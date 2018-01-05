635
January 12, 2018

Chip in My Brain

A boy who can’t dribble gets a coach, a new best friend, and something to believe in.

Owen Freeman

Prologue

Ira introduces David Kestenbaum's story with some thoughts about the challenges of parenting. (1 minute)

Act One

Believing

A private basketball coach teaches a young student some things his parents don't agree with. David Kestenbaum has the story. (32 minutes)

Act Two

Unbelieving

Cody's parents try to get him to unlearn some of what AJ taught him—and it's difficult. (23 minutes)

Song:

“Cult of Personality” by Living Color

