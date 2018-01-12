I Thought It Would Be Easier

A year into Trump’s presidency, stories chronicling the sometimes hard, often bad, decisions politicians from both parties are making.
Prologue
Ira wonders aloud, when it comes to DACA, with broad support from most Americans, including the majority of Trump voters, leaders of both parties and the president himself: Why is a permanent solution so hard? Why are politics so hard? (2 minutes)
Send in the Gowns
Marshall Project reporter Julia Preston and producer Jonathan Menjivar visit an immigration court in Laredo, Texas to find out how one of Trump’s mandates—to quickly expel immigrants from the US—is going.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Marshall Project where Julia is a contributing writer. Julia’s print version of the story, “Lost in Court,” is on the The Marshall Project website. (22 minutes)
Fighting Amongst Demselves
Ben Calhoun spent months following some key leaders in the Democratic Party, to find out the party’s best strategy for the future. He got some answers. So many, in fact, that it is hard to say if a single strategy is even a goal, let alone a possibility. (30 minutes)