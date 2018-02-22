639
February 23, 2018

In Dog We Trust

Stories of dogs and cats and other animals that live in our homes. Exactly how much are they caught up in everyday family dynamics? We answer this question and others.

An updated version of an episode from 2000.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Heather and her girlfriend lived with a cat named Sid. The girlfriend showed all sorts of affection toward Sid that she never showed toward Heather. And at some point, against her better judgment, Heather started to become jealous. (4 minutes)

Act One

The Youth In Asia

By

David Sedaris

When a pet dies, to what degree can it be replaced by another? And to what degree can pets replace people in our lives? David Sedaris tells this story of cats and dogs and other animals. (16 minutes)

Act Two

Polly Wants More Than A Cracker

By

Veronica Chater

Veronica Chater explains the conflict in her house between her love for her pet macaw—a kind of parrot—and her love for her husband and three kids. The macaw wreaks a sort of low-level chaos in the house, because it wants Veronica all to itself. (10 minutes)

Act Four

Resurrection

By

Brady Udall

Writer Brady Udall with another story about what animals can take the place of, in our lives and in our homes—this one involving an armadillo. This work of fiction originally appeared in the Autumn 1999 issue of Story magazine. (23 minutes)

