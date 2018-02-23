Five Women

A different kind of #MeToo story, about several women who worked for the same man. They tell us not only about their troubling encounters with him, but also about their lives beforehand. Who were they when they entered the workplace, and how did their personal histories shape the way they dealt with his harassment?
Prologue
Producer Chana Joffe-Walt fills in for Ira Glass this week. We hear from a person you don’t normally hear from in these kinds of stories — the partner of a man who has been accused of sexual harassment. She finds herself thinking about an old memory, and reconsidering things she’d come to think of as normal. (7 1/2 minutes.)
Deanna
Growing up, Deanna is told that relationships with men won’t be easy: that men are dumb and she’ll have to make sense of things for them. Throughout her twenties, this proves true. So she’s surprised when she meets a man who’s different — Don. (12 minutes)
The Dinner
Alternet editors try to figure out what to make of Deanna’s odd behavior at an all-staff dinner. (3 minutes)
Onnesha
When Onnesha asks Don for a raise, he asks her a weird question. One that brings to mind a realization Onnesha had as a thirteen-year-old at the swimming pool. (6 minutes)
The Cliff
Don’s behavior grows increasingly troubling to Deanna. (8 minutes)
Tana
Tana is clear on how to deal with Don. She’s the cool girl, he’s the flirty boss. And then Don does something that seems out of bounds. (14 1/2 minutes)
Kristen
Kristen has no trouble naming what’s going on with Don: sexual harassment. She’s the first Alternet employee angry enough to try to do something about it. (16 1/2 minutes)
Vivian
We return to Vivian, Don’s partner, who reflects on how to incorporate some new information into the story of her own relationship with him. (9 minutes)