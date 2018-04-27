My Effing First Amendment

Conservative students don't feel like their ideas are welcome on campus. So they're fighting back. We go to Nebraska, where one skirmish spins out of control.
Prologue
This extreme political moment is playing out on college campuses, places that are already at the extreme end of politics. Outside groups are getting involved, helping conservatives fight back against angry liberals on campus. Producer Zoe Chace tells Ira about a conference she went to, hosted by Turning Point USA, where students get trained on how to fight these battles. (11 minutes)
The Brawl on the Mall
Reporter Steve Kolowich goes to the University of Nebraska where one new recruit to Turning Point goes out on campus to sign people up for her club. And that one act immediately devolves into a political battle of epic proportions. This story is part of a collaboration with The Chronicle of Higher Education. Read Steve Kolowich’s print version of the story. (29 minutes)
The Fiasca in Nebraska
The brawl on the mall of the University of Nebraska turns into a fiasco at the state capitol, as legislators try to step in and dictate what should happen at the university. (16 1/2 minutes)