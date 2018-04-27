645
May 4, 2018

My Effing First Amendment

Conservative students don't feel like their ideas are welcome on campus. So they're fighting back. We go to Nebraska, where one skirmish spins out of control. 

Leigh Guldig 

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Zoe Chace

This extreme political moment is playing out on college campuses, places that are already at the extreme end of politics. Outside groups are getting involved, helping conservatives fight back against angry liberals on campus. Producer Zoe Chace tells Ira about a conference she went to, hosted by Turning Point USA, where students get trained on how to fight these battles. (11 minutes)

Round Two

The Fiasca in Nebraska

By

Steve Kolowich
Dana Chivvis

The brawl on the mall of the University of Nebraska turns into a fiasco at the state capitol, as legislators try to step in and dictate what should happen at the university. (16 1/2 minutes)

Song:

“Talking Loud and Saying Nothing” by James Brown

