June 8, 2018

Unteachable Moment

Stories about people trying to learn something when no one is clear what the lesson is supposed to be. 

Edmund D. Fountain

Prologue

By

Kelefa Sanneh

Ira Glass and Kelefa Sanneh talk about Starbucks’ racial bias training program, which Kalefa recently discussed with Howard Schultz. (10 minutes)
 

Act Two

Throw the Book at Them

By

Eli Hager

A group of kids is told that “education is the door to their futures.” But these kids are in jail, facing adult sentences. Why learn algebra when you’re facing 25 years? Eli Hager reports. This story is a collaboration with The Marshall Project, where you can read a print version. (21 minutes)

Act Three

Those Who Can’t Play

By

Daniel Alarcón

Daniel Alarcón’s dad was obsessed with soccer when he was growing up, but he was only average at soccer. But those who can’t do...find something else to do. Daniel first told this story on his show Radio Ambulante. (6 minutes)

Song:

“Starbux Coffee Shop” by Yung Joc

