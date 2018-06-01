Unteachable Moment

Stories about people trying to learn something when no one is clear what the lesson is supposed to be.
Prologue
Ira Glass and Kelefa Sanneh talk about Starbucks’ racial bias training program, which Kalefa recently discussed with Howard Schultz. (10 minutes)
All the Caffeine in the World Doesn’t Make You Woke
Kelefa Sanneh sits in on one of Starbucks’ anti-racial bias classes. There’s one thing that no one seems to want to talk about. (16 minutes)
Throw the Book at Them
A group of kids is told that “education is the door to their futures.” But these kids are in jail, facing adult sentences. Why learn algebra when you’re facing 25 years? Eli Hager reports. This story is a collaboration with The Marshall Project, where you can read a print version. (21 minutes)
Those Who Can’t Play
Daniel Alarcón’s dad was obsessed with soccer when he was growing up, but he was only average at soccer. But those who can’t do...find something else to do. Daniel first told this story on his show Radio Ambulante. (6 minutes)