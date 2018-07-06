651
July 13, 2018

If You Build It, Will They Come?

A young preacher opens a new church. A new restaurant reopens old wounds. This week, stories of people trying to build something that will last.

Jennifer Heuer

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Reporter Eric Mennel introduces Host Ira Glass to church planters, a group of evangelical Christians who apply the lessons of Silicon Valley to their goals of building new churches and growing their flock. (9 ½ minutes)

Act One

Come All Ye Faithless

By

Eric Mennel

Eric Mennel tells the story of one church planter, Watson Jones, who sets out on his mission to build a new church in a very challenging setting. Eric is the host of the new season of StartUp from Gimlet Media, which continues the story of this church. (35 ½ minutes)

Song:

“I’m Working on The Building” by B.B. King
Act Two

Hole in the Wall

By

Neil Drumming

Producer Neil Drumming has steadfastly avoided one bar in his neighborhood because of the controversy that surrounds it—until recently, when he noticed that lots of people he didn’t expect to go there were becoming regulars. He finds out why. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Brooklyn” by Mos Def

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
84
Nov. 21, 1997

Harold

The story of Harold Washington and the white backlash that was set off when he became Chicago's first black mayor.

Share

Share