If You Build It, Will They Come?

A young preacher opens a new church. A new restaurant reopens old wounds. This week, stories of people trying to build something that will last.
Prologue
Reporter Eric Mennel introduces Host Ira Glass to church planters, a group of evangelical Christians who apply the lessons of Silicon Valley to their goals of building new churches and growing their flock. (9 ½ minutes)
Come All Ye Faithless
Eric Mennel tells the story of one church planter, Watson Jones, who sets out on his mission to build a new church in a very challenging setting. Eric is the host of the new season of StartUp from Gimlet Media, which continues the story of this church. (35 ½ minutes)
Hole in the Wall
Producer Neil Drumming has steadfastly avoided one bar in his neighborhood because of the controversy that surrounds it—until recently, when he noticed that lots of people he didn’t expect to go there were becoming regulars. He finds out why. (16 minutes)
An Awful Place That You’re Lucky To Get To
Ira Glass reads a favorite passage from the writing of the recently deceased poet Donald Hall. (2 ½ minutes)