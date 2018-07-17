652
July 20, 2018

ICE Capades

Dispatches from a government agency in its tumultuous teenage years. 

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to Congressman Mark Pocan and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal about a bold bill they sponsored last week. The next day, they asked all their colleagues to vote NO on it. (6 minutes)

Act Two

The Iceman Cometh

By

Miki Meek

Miki Meek tells the story of an unlikely alliance between an ICE agent and a bunch of undocumented immigrants. (34 minutes)

Song:

“Under Pressure” by Queen with David Bowie

