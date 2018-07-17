ICE Capades

Dispatches from a government agency in its tumultuous teenage years.
We'll Talk About It in the Car
Anita was separated from her son at the border a month ago. Jeremy Raff and Nadia Reiman follow her as she tries to get him back. You can watch the trailer for Jeremy’s documentary film for The Atlantic. (14 minutes)
The Iceman Cometh
Miki Meek tells the story of an unlikely alliance between an ICE agent and a bunch of undocumented immigrants. (34 minutes)
Song:
“Under Pressure” by Queen with David Bowie