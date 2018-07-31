653
August 3, 2018

Crime Scene

Every crime scene hides a story. In this week's show, we hear about crime scenes and the stories they tell.

 

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION. This is an updated version of a show that was first broadcast in 2000

Prologue

Ira Glass

Medical Examiner D.J. Drakovic, in Pontiac Michigan, explains how every crime scene is like a novel. (5 minutes)

Act One

Grime Scene

Nancy Updike

Reporter Nancy Updike spends two days with Neal Smither, who cleans up crime scenes for a living, and comes away wanting to open his Los Angeles franchise, despite the gore — or maybe because of it. (12 minutes)

“Papa Don't Take No Mess, Pt. 1” by James Brown
Act Three

A Criminal Returns to the Scene of the Crime

Katie Davis

Sometimes criminals return to the scene of their misdeeds — to try to make things right, to try to undo the past. Katie Davis reports on her neighbor Bobby, who returned to the scene where he robbed people and conned people. This time, he came to coach little league. (22 minutes)

