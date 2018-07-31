Every crime scene hides a story. In this week's show, we hear about crime scenes and the stories they tell.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION. This is an updated version of a show that was first broadcast in 2000.
Grime Scene
Reporter Nancy Updike spends two days with Neal Smither, who cleans up crime scenes for a living, and comes away wanting to open his Los Angeles franchise, despite the gore — or maybe because of it. (12 minutes)
Song:
What Police Cannot Do
Actor Matt Malloy reads a short story by Aimee Bender, from her book “The Girl in the Flammable Skirt," about what can be and cannot be recovered from a crime scene, or from anywhere. (12 minutes)
A Criminal Returns to the Scene of the Crime
Sometimes criminals return to the scene of their misdeeds — to try to make things right, to try to undo the past. Katie Davis reports on her neighbor Bobby, who returned to the scene where he robbed people and conned people. This time, he came to coach little league. (22 minutes)