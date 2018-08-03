654
August 10, 2018

The Feather Heist

A flute player breaks into a British museum and makes off with a million dollars worth of dead birds. 

An “analytical diagram” illustrating the various parts of a Jock Scott salmon fly. 

George M. Kelson’s The Salmon Fly: How to Dress It and How to Use It (1895) 

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act One

The Specimens

The birds Edwin Rist stole were valuable and collected in the mid-1800s by one of the greatest scientific explorers of his time: a man named Alfred Russel Wallace. (6 minutes)

Act Three

The Museum

Edwin visits a branch of Britain's Natural History Museum in a little town called Tring. (3 1/2 minutes)

Act Six

The Suspect

Kirk wonders if Edwin has a sidekick who helped him the night of the Tring heist. (5 minutes)

Act Seven

Oslo

In Norway, Kirk tracks down fugitive feathers. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Pretty Bird” by Windy Hill

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
203: Recordings for Someone
Jan. 11, 2002

Act One: Buddy Picture

Producer Jonathan Goldstein with a story about friendship, mothers and sons, and what some have called the greatest phone message in the world—it circulated at Columbia University in New York City, and had something to do with the Little Mermaid.

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share