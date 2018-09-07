Let Me Count the Ways

Yes, youʼve heard about the family separations. Youʼve heard about the travel ban. But there are dozens of ways the Trump administration is cracking down on immigration across many agencies, sometimes in ways so small and technical it doesnʼt make headlines. This week, the quiet bureaucratic war that’s even targeting legal immigrants.
All Together Now
Reporter Julia Preston goes to a mass hearing in McAllen, Texas where 74 immigrants are being charged in a federal courtroom as a result of zero tolerance. Julia is a contributing writer for The Marshall Project, which published a print version of this story. (13 minutes)
Kitchen Sink
All the little and not so little ways the Trump administration is tightening its scrutiny of immigrants. (9 minutes)
The Terminators
A bunch of government emails recently came out as part of a class-action lawsuit. The emails show new appointees trying to roll back one particular part of immigration policy that could result in half a million people having to leave the United States. Producer Nadia Reiman takes us inside the world of these emails. (10 minutes)
Now IRC Me, Now You Don’t
The President has cut the number of refugees officially allowed into the U.S. So a bunch of refugee resettlement offices are shutting down. Producer Zoe Chace goes to one of these offices that’s about to close. (10 minutes)
Song:
Why So Few
Refugee resettlement policy changed dramatically from the first week President Trump took office. In that first travel ban, the president halted the entire refugee resettlement program, until we could, in his words from the campaign, "Figure out what the hell is going on." Producer Zoe Chace has the story of the group tasked to figure out what the hell was going on, and why the number of refugees resettling is the lowest in the history of the program.