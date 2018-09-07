Let Me Count the Ways

Refugee resettlement policy changed dramatically from the first week President Trump took office. In that first travel ban, the president halted the entire refugee resettlement program, until we could, in his words from the campaign, "Figure out what the hell is going on." Producer Zoe Chace has the story of the group tasked to figure out what the hell was going on, and why the number of refugees resettling is the lowest in the history of the program.