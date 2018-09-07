656
September 14, 2018

Let Me Count the Ways

Yes, youʼve heard about the family separations. Youʼve heard about the travel ban. But there are dozens of ways the Trump administration is cracking down on immigration across many agencies, sometimes in ways so small and technical it doesnʼt make headlines. This week, the quiet bureaucratic war that’s even targeting legal immigrants.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass goes to Tijuana, Mexico where people trying to come to the U.S. asking for asylum have devised a new way to keep track of their place in line.  (11 minutes)

Act Two

Kitchen Sink

All the little and not so little ways the Trump administration is tightening its scrutiny of immigrants. (9 minutes)

Act Three

The Terminators

By

Nadia Reiman

A bunch of government emails recently came out as part of a class-action lawsuit. The emails show new appointees trying to roll back one particular part of immigration policy that could result in half a million people having to leave the United States. Producer Nadia Reiman takes us inside the world of these emails. (10 minutes)

Act Four

Now IRC Me, Now You Don’t

By

Zoe Chace

The President has cut the number of refugees officially allowed into the U.S. So a bunch of refugee resettlement offices are shutting down. Producer Zoe Chace goes to one of these offices that’s about to close. (10 minutes)
 

Song:

“Make America Great Again” by Pussy Riot
Act Five

Why So Few

By

Zoe Chace

Refugee resettlement policy changed dramatically from the first week President Trump took office. In that first travel ban, the president halted the entire refugee resettlement program, until we could, in his words from the campaign, "Figure out what the hell is going on." Producer Zoe Chace has the story of the group tasked to figure out what the hell was going on, and why the number of refugees resettling is the lowest in the history of the program.

