December 7, 2018

How I Read It

Documents you don't normally think of, showing you things you didn't expect. 

Mike McQuade

Prologue

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass finds the men behind a bot, whose job was to generate random inspirational quotes and images. But the bot ended up making something more surprising. (10 minutes)

Act One

The Veritas Is Out There

Diane Wu

There’s a lawsuit going on between Harvard and some Asian American students who say the admissions process discriminates against them. Producer Diane Wu looks at one student’s admissions file. (25 minutes)

