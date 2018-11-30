How I Read It

Documents you don't normally think of, showing you things you didn't expect.
Why I Love InspiroBot
Ira on what he loves most about this weirdly insightful bot that generates inspirational messages.
The Veritas Is Out There
There’s a lawsuit going on between Harvard and some Asian American students who say the admissions process discriminates against them. Producer Diane Wu looks at one student’s admissions file. (25 minutes)
Know That You Are Unprecedentedly Negative
When health care premiums went up in New York State, a bunch of people got mad and wrote letters to the state. Producer David Kestenbaum takes us into the raw world of these letters. (15 minutes)
“To Whom It May Concern” by John Wesley Harding
Bladen Runner
What one professor saw in voter registrations that others didn’t. (6 minutes)
“Words On the Page” by Danny Zanbilowicz