665
January 11, 2019

Before Things Went to Hell

We revisit those moments of calm before the storm, when things could have gone very differently, but instead, they went to hell.

Jack Kurtz

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass gets his grandmother Freida’s college files, which reveal a whole other side of this person he thought he knew so well. (9 minutes)

Act Two

Director’s Cut

By

Elna Baker

Comedian Will Weldon’s ex-wife made a movie loosely based on their marriage.  Producer Elna Baker watches the film with Will as he revisits his break-up. (16 minutes)

Song:

“Before It All Went Wrong” by Spain

