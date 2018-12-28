Before Things Went to Hell

We revisit those moments of calm before the storm, when things could have gone very differently, but instead, they went to hell.
Where Have You Gone, Barbara Jordan? Our Nation Turns Its Lonely Eyes to You
Back in the 1990s, a bipartisan team led by the charismatic Barbara Jordan came up with a solution to the immigration debate that would have fixed a lot the things we’re arguing about today. Producer Miki Meek tells the story. (31 minutes)
Director’s Cut
Comedian Will Weldon’s ex-wife made a movie loosely based on their marriage. Producer Elna Baker watches the film with Will as he revisits his break-up. (16 minutes)
Song:
“Before It All Went Wrong” by Spain