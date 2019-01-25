667
February 1, 2019

Wartime Radio

Intimate and personal dispatches from two very different battlefields: A small town in the Syrian war. And the U.S. opioid epidemic. Each came from a DIY radio outfit. (Okay, one’s a podcast.)

Matt Chase

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

 Ira tells the story of Dave, a former heroin addict who, with his friend Chris, launches a podcast inspired by the Howard Stern Show. Except it’s all about heavy drug use. (5 minutes)   

Act Two

Good Morning, Kafranbel

By

Dana Ballout

Reporter Dana Ballout tells the story of Radio Fresh, a community station in Syria that the local listeners depend on, and local militant factions try to shut down. (22 minutes)

Song:

“World War” by Narcy

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share