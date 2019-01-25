Wartime Radio

Intimate and personal dispatches from two very different battlefields: A small town in the Syrian war. And the U.S. opioid epidemic. Each came from a DIY radio outfit. (Okay, one’s a podcast.)
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Ira tells the story of Dave, a former heroin addict who, with his friend Chris, launches a podcast inspired by the Howard Stern Show. Except it’s all about heavy drug use. (5 minutes)
Two Dope Kings
Good Morning, Kafranbel
Reporter Dana Ballout tells the story of Radio Fresh, a community station in Syria that the local listeners depend on, and local militant factions try to shut down. (22 minutes)
Song:
“World War” by Narcy