February 15, 2019

The Long Fuse

People tossing words out into the world impulsively. And how they ignite and burn. Over decades.

The Timleck family

Prologue

Host Ira Glass plays a strange voicemail left by a 96-year-old surgeon about a letter that was written five decades ago. (6 minutes)

