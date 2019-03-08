Beware the Jabberwock

Stories from the upside-down world where conspiracy theorists dwell.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Down the Rabbit Hole
Producer Miki Meek picks up the story of Lenny Pozner, whose son, Noah, was killed at Sandy Hook. In the years after Noah's death, Lenny and his family were harassed by people who believed the shooting at Sandy Hook never happened – that it was all a conspiracy. Until one day, Lenny decided to fight back. (24 minutes)
Alex in Wonderland
Alex Jones spread the idea that Sandy Hook was a hoax, on his radio show and website for years after the shooting. He's probably the country's most famous conspiracy theorist. He's even had Donald Trump on his show. Reporter Jon Ronson travels to Jones' hometown in Texas, to investigate the story Jones tells about himself, and how he became who he is. Jon Ronson and his producer Lina Misitzis originally created a version of this story for Audible, they also produced Jon’s latest series, a longform Original “The Last Days of August,” the never-before-told story of what caused the untimely death of 23-year-old porn star August Ames. It’s available exclusively on Audible.com. (27 minutes)