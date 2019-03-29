When Heidi Schreck was 15 years old she loved the United States Constitution — in part, because she believed it enshrined the idea of fairness. She traveled to American Legion posts across the country, where she competed in speaking competitions about the Constitution. She was so successful that she was able to pay for her college education with the winnings. But once Schreck was an adult, she came to several realizations about the Constitution’s shortcomings and oversights. These days, she sees it as a flawed document. All of this is the subject of Schreck’s play “What the Constitution Means to Me.” (12 minutes)