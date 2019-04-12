Left Behind

People figuring out how to move through a world in which something important has disappeared.
The internet version of this episode contains one act that did not fit in the radio version.
The Sudden Departure
When a small town loses 100 people in just a few hours, kids come home to find their parents missing. Producer Lilly Sullivan talks to people trying to make sense of where they went and if they’ll come back. (21 minutes)
Song:
“Someone Disappeared” by The Everywheres
Passed Over
With flames moving in from all sides during the Northern California fire, an entire town flees—except for four friends who’ve lived there since childhood. Producer Nancy Updike on what they do next. (16 minutes)
Song:
“Hell’s Gates on Fire” by Josh Abbott Band
The Book of Death Is Long and Boring
Where do we go when we die? Producer David Kestenbaum learns that the answer's pretty bureaucratic.