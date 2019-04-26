Get a Spine!

Stories of people standing up for themselves, shaking off their fear, bracing themselves, and doing what they’ve been scared to do.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Finally
We start with someone getting up the nerve to do something that really, it would be nice to see more often — an apology. And not just any apology. Nancy Updike has this story, about the anatomy of this one particular and unusual instance of, “I’m sorry." (26 minutes)
A Brief Catalogue of Spines Recently Grown
We put out a call looking for people having to face something that freaked them out. Over two hundred people wrote in, facing big, life-changing moments, and some smaller ones. Here is a brief catalogue of spines recently grown across the country. These voices were collected by Diane Wu and Aviva DeKornfeld. (2 minutes)
Because You’re Spine, I Walk the Line
We turn to those who are truly spineless, and I mean literally, they are creatures that have no spines. Also featured in this story: the people who study them who, like us all, could sometimes use a little more spine. Producer Lilly Sullivan explains. (21 minutes)