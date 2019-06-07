Seeing Yourself In the Wild

Stories of those unexpected moments when we see who we really are.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
You Don’t Have to Be a Star to Be in My Show
Zack McDermott was a lawyer who moonlighted as a comedian. One day, he walked out onto the set of his TV pilot he was starring in, although no one else knew it. Zack is the author of "Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mother's Love." (30 minutes)
Distant Replay
Producer Emanuele Berry and her dad only talked about basketball. But they never talked about a game that her dad had botched. They sit down to watch it. A version of this story first aired on The Nod. (20 minutes)
Song:
“You Can’t See What I See” by Heavy D and the Boyz