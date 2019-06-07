677
June 14, 2019

Seeing Yourself In the Wild

Stories of those unexpected moments when we see who we really are.

Sophie Gilmore

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Sean Cole

Sean Cole guest hosts. He was attacked in the street and happens to have a recording of the moment right afterwards. (10 minutes)

Act Two

Distant Replay

By

Emanuele Berry

Producer Emanuele Berry and her dad only talked about basketball. But they never talked about a game that her dad had botched. They sit down to watch it. A version of this story first aired on The Nod. (20 minutes)

Song:

“You Can’t See What I See” by Heavy D and the Boyz

