The Wannabes

This country is crawling in presidential candidates right now and they're bumping into each other in Des Moines and yelling over each other in Miami. We hang out with them, in this weird early period of the election when they're easy to walk right up to.
Wannabes One
Producer Zoe Chace drives around with Washington Post political reporter extraordinaire Dave Weigel. He delights in this special period in the race where it’s easy to trip over people running for president. (8 minutes)
Wannabes Two
Weigel and Zoe drop in on two candidates desperately trying to break out of the one percent. (7 minutes)
Wannabes Three
Host Ira Glass follows presidential hopeful Julián Castro as he prepares for the first debate of the Democratic primary. His goal is just to let people know he’s in the race! By, possibly, interrupting somebody onstage. (15 minutes)
Wannabes Four
Producer Emanuele Berry plays Ira Glass some weird inside his head tape of presidential hopeful Cory Booker trying to walk two blocks. (6 minutes)
Wannabes Five
Producer Ben Calhoun gets on the road with presidential hopeful Andrew Yang as he bestows free money on an Iowa family to make a point. (11 minutes)
Wannabes Six
Producer Zoe Chace and Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel spin through some greatest hits of their weekend in Iowa once more, and Weigel reflects on what’s about to come next in the presidential race. (7 minutes)
Wannabes Seven
Producer David Kestenbaum drops in on some Republicans who are still trying to field a candidate to challenge this president.