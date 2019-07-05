Save the Girl

People go on missions to save young girls from danger. But sometimes they get so caught up in the mission that it overshadows the girl herself.
Prologue
Lina Misitzis tells Ira Glass about this one video game character from the 90s who consistently brings men to tears. (10 minutes)
My Very Unhappy Birthday
Nadia Reiman looks into the case of a girl the U.S. government is determined to save, even though she doesn’t want them to. (25 minutes)
Read more about Jackie Stevens' work on age assessments.
Frida Be You and Me
A whole country gets obsessed with rescuing a missing girl. Aviva DeKornfeld tells what happens. (22 minutes)
Song:
“To the Rescue” by Little Jackie