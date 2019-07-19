680
July 26, 2019

The Weight Of Words

Words mean things, but some words are especially meaningful — whether in a survival manual, a song lyric, or a slur.

Jennifer Heuer

Act One

Go To The Mattresses

By

Elna Baker

Shamyla always loved books. Like lots of other eleven-year-olds back in 1989, she loved The Babysitters Club. And then, something happened, changing what she read, and how. Producer Elna Baker tells the story. (25 minutes)

Act Two

Daddy Lessons

By

Neil Drumming

Parents try to shape who we are in their own image. Producer Neil Drumming spoke to Adam Mansbach, who tried to make his daughter fall in love with hip-hop. (19 minutes)

Act Three

Where I Came From

By

Ben Calhoun

Producer Ben Calhoun recalls a weighty moment from childhood and thinks about how the words from that encounter have come up again. (6 minutes)

Song:

“If It Weren’t For The Words” by Edith Frost

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
550
Mar. 13, 2015

Three Miles

What happens when of a group of public school students in the Bronx goes to visit an elite private school three miles away.

Share

Share