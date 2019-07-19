The Weight Of Words

Words mean things, but some words are especially meaningful — whether in a survival manual, a song lyric, or a slur.
Go To The Mattresses
Shamyla always loved books. Like lots of other eleven-year-olds back in 1989, she loved The Babysitters Club. And then, something happened, changing what she read, and how. Producer Elna Baker tells the story. (25 minutes)
Daddy Lessons
Parents try to shape who we are in their own image. Producer Neil Drumming spoke to Adam Mansbach, who tried to make his daughter fall in love with hip-hop. (19 minutes)
Where I Came From
Producer Ben Calhoun recalls a weighty moment from childhood and thinks about how the words from that encounter have come up again. (6 minutes)
Song:
“If It Weren’t For The Words” by Edith Frost