August 23, 2019

Ten Sessions

What if someone told you about a type of therapy that could help you work through unhealed trauma in just ten sessions? Some people knock through it in two weeks. Jaime Lowe tried the therapy—and recorded it.

Jennifer Heuer

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira tells us about a short-term therapy for trauma called CPT. Cognitive processing therapy was designed for survivors of sexual assault and is also used for veterans with PTSD symptoms. This week we hear the recordings of someone actually going through the therapy. (2 minutes)

Act One

Week One

By

Jaime Lowe

Jaime Lowe begins CPT. Jaime was sexually assaulted thirty years ago, when she was thirteen, and she’s rarely articulated the details out loud—until now.

Jaime Lowe is a writer for the New York Times Magazine and the author of Mental, a memoir about bipolar disorder.  (33 minutes)

Act Two

Week Two

By

Jaime Lowe

After a difficult first week in therapy, Jaime starts to see progress. (21 minutes)

 

Song:

“Therapy” by Mary J. Blige

