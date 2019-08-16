What if someone told you about a type of therapy that could help you work through unhealed trauma in just ten sessions? Some people knock through it in two weeks. Jaime Lowe tried the therapy—and recorded it.
Week One
Jaime Lowe begins CPT. Jaime was sexually assaulted thirty years ago, when she was thirteen, and she’s rarely articulated the details out loud—until now.
Jaime Lowe is a writer for the New York Times Magazine and the author of Mental, a memoir about bipolar disorder. (33 minutes)
Week Two
After a difficult first week in therapy, Jaime starts to see progress. (21 minutes)
Song:
“Therapy” by Mary J. Blige