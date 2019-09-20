Burn It Down

Stories of people who decide the only way forward — for real change — is to burn everything to the ground.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
A Policeman Burns Down the Firehouse
We go to Amsterdam where the new boss of the city’s fire department sets off a war with his own firefighters. His name is Leen Schaap and one of his tactics is to be utterly transparent and show the public what's been happening behind the closed doors of the firehouses. (49 minutes)
Song:
“Time For You to Go” by The Little Fuller Band
Mom. Hey Mom. MOM. Hey Mom. Mom. Mom
A teenage girl decides the only way forward is to tear something down and rebuild from the ground up. Elna Baker explains. A version of this story appears on getmortified.com (7.5 minutes)
Song:
“Sorry” by Beyonce