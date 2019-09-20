684
September 27, 2019

Burn It Down

Stories of people who decide the only way forward — for real change — is to burn everything to the ground.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue and Act One

A Policeman Burns Down the Firehouse

Joanna Kakissis

We go to Amsterdam where the new boss of the city’s fire department sets off a war with his own firefighters. His name is Leen Schaap and one of his tactics is to be utterly transparent and show the public what's been happening behind the closed doors of the firehouses. (49 minutes)

