685
October 11, 2019

We Come From Small Places

The staff goes to one of the biggest parties in New York City, the Labor Day Carnival and the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn.

Richard Louissaint

Act One

By

Imani Brown

Writer and poet Imani Brown takes us through her experience at the parade that takes place in the early hours before the parade. (11 minutes)

Act Two

By

Marlon Bishop
Nadia Reiman

Producers Marlon Bishop and Nadia Reiman go inside a heated steel pan competition and meet a mother and daughter who could be competing together for the last time. (18 minutes)

Song:

“Hookin’ Meh” by Farmer Nappy

Act Three

By

Ira Glass

Our regular host Ira Glass talks to some Hasidic Jews who also live in the neighborhood to get a different take on the parade.  (10 minutes)

Act Four

By

Neil Drumming
Jessica Lussenhop

One of New York’s biggest and most successful masquerade bands goes down the parade route for the last time. (10 minutes)

Song:

“We Ready” by Champion Gyal

