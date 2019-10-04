We Come From Small Places

The staff goes to one of the biggest parties in New York City, the Labor Day Carnival and the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn.
Drums, Oil, and Early Morning Devil Horns
People come from all over the world to attend one of the biggest parties in New York City. We asked the photographer Richard Louissaint to go to J'ouvert and the West Indian Day parade to document the day.
Prologue
Guest host Neil Drumming wonders what it would be like to know exactly where he’s from. (4 minutes)
Act One
Writer and poet Imani Brown takes us through her experience at the parade that takes place in the early hours before the parade. (11 minutes)
Act Two
Producers Marlon Bishop and Nadia Reiman go inside a heated steel pan competition and meet a mother and daughter who could be competing together for the last time. (18 minutes)
Song:
“Hookin’ Meh” by Farmer Nappy
Act Four
One of New York’s biggest and most successful masquerade bands goes down the parade route for the last time. (10 minutes)
Song:
“We Ready” by Champion Gyal