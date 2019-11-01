Small Things Considered

687
Stories about being little. Secret writings in tiny letters. The power of a very small number. And a medication that's supposed to cure shortness. 

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks about our fascination with small things. (7 minutes)

Act One

Coming Up Short

An endocrinologist wrote the show about a wave of parents coming to her to treat their short (but otherwise healthy) children with human growth hormone. Contributor Scott Brown investigates. (24 minutes)

Act Three

What the Eye Can’t See

Lilly Sullivan tells the story of the writer Robert Walser, who moved into a mental hospital and then seemed to disappear from the world. Until people looked more closely. To read more about Robert Walser, including some of the writings talked about in this story, read Microscripts, a book translated by Susan Bernfosky.(14 minutes)

