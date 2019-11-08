688
November 15, 2019

The Out Crowd

Reports from the frontlines of the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy. We hear from asylum seekers waiting across the border in Mexico, in a makeshift refugee camp,  and from the officers who sent them there to wait in the first place. 

Photo Illustration: Lola Dupre; Photograph: Ira Glass

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass visits refugee camps we don’t call refugee camps—right on our country’s doorstep. (14 minutes)  

Act One

Goodbye, Stranger

By

Molly O’Toole

Los Angeles Times reporter Molly O’Toole talks to U.S. asylum officers—the people who end up sending migrants back to Mexico. And they don’t feel good about it. This story is a collaboration with the Los Angeles Times. Read Molly's story here. (23 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share