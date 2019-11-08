The Out Crowd

Reports from the frontlines of the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy. We hear from asylum seekers waiting across the border in Mexico, in a makeshift refugee camp, and from the officers who sent them there to wait in the first place.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Goodbye, Stranger
Los Angeles Times reporter Molly O’Toole talks to U.S. asylum officers—the people who end up sending migrants back to Mexico. And they don’t feel good about it. This story is a collaboration with the Los Angeles Times. Read Molly's story here. (23 minutes)
The Long Way Home
Reporter Emily Green happens to meet a man being sent back to Mexico who tells her he’s afraid of being kidnapped—and then, he gets kidnapped. Read Emily's report on Vice. (18 minutes)