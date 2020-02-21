695
February 28, 2020

Everyone's a Critic

People squirming in a world where everything is rated and reviewed.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks with writer Michael Schulman about a book he wrote. Not about the book itself—about the reviews it gets on Amazon. (9 minutes)

Act One

Their Eyes Weren’t Watching God

By

B.A. Parker

On a friend’s recommendation, B.A. Parker decides to try attending First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem. Parker is black, much like the majority of the church’s congregation. But when she gets to FCBC, she notices a long line of white tourists waiting to get inside. (13 minutes)

Act Two

Mr. Chen Goes to Wuhan

By

Jiayang Fan

What happens when a Chinese man—just a guy, not a journalist or dissident—decides to go to Wuhan and investigate the country’s response to coronavirus? Reporter Jiayang Fan brings us the story of Chen Qiushi. (23 minutes)

