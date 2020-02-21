Everyone's a Critic

People squirming in a world where everything is rated and reviewed.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Their Eyes Weren’t Watching God
On a friend’s recommendation, B.A. Parker decides to try attending First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem. Parker is black, much like the majority of the church’s congregation. But when she gets to FCBC, she notices a long line of white tourists waiting to get inside. (13 minutes)
Mr. Chen Goes to Wuhan
What happens when a Chinese man—just a guy, not a journalist or dissident—decides to go to Wuhan and investigate the country’s response to coronavirus? Reporter Jiayang Fan brings us the story of Chen Qiushi. (23 minutes)
Must Love Cats
Lina Misitzis talks to the one person in America who loves the movie everyone else in America loves to hate. (11 minutes)