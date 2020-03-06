696
March 13, 2020

Low Hum of Menace

Things do not seem fine at all, but it’s hard to say why.

Prologue

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to people as they prepare for the coronavirus but don’t know exactly what to expect yet. (8 minutes)

Act One

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Jessica Lussenhop

Kristen, a single mom, decides to secretly record her home inspector to catch him sexually harassing her. Eight years later, reporter Jessica Lussenhop checks in with Khristen to talk about what the recording meant back then versus now. (23 minutes)

Act Two

Reality Show

FBI agents question a suspect, and even the most casual small talk takes on an air of menace. (18 minutes)

This is an excerpt from Is This A Room, a play based on the interrogation transcript of NSA contractor Reality Winner. Conceived of and directed by Tina Satter, Emily Davis plays Reality Winner, TL Thompson and Pete Simpson play the special agents. 

“Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees

