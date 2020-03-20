698
March 27, 2020

The Test

The coronavirus has now fully arrived in the United States. This week, stories of people trying to rise to that challenge, in some pretty extreme situations.

Adam Maida

Act Two

A View from the Park

By

Emanuele Berry

Producer Emanuele Berry talks to Jiayang Fan about how Jiayang’s trying to protect her mother, who she worries about as the virus spreads across New York City. (16 minutes)

Act Three

Outbreak Breakout

By

Sean Cole

Across the country this week, thousands of incarcerated people have been ordered released early from prisons and jails to try to protect them from the coronavirus. Producer Sean Cole talks to Terry Smith, who got out of the San Francisco County jail last week. (6 minutes)

Song:

“Bored” by MNEK

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
565
Aug. 28, 2015

Lower 9 + 10

We go to the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans to talk to residents about what matters most to them ten years after the hurricane.

Share

Share