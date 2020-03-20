The coronavirus has now fully arrived in the United States. This week, stories of people trying to rise to that challenge, in some pretty extreme situations.
Prologue
People want to do the right thing, but it’s not always possible. We hear from two New Yorkers—a construction worker and an EMS worker—faced with unimaginable choices. (9 minutes)
The Inside Game
What it’s like inside a small New York apartment with a toddler and two parents who are very sick with COVID-19. Producer Ben Calhoun talks to his brother-in-law, Elia Einhorn. (12 minutes)
A View from the Park
Producer Emanuele Berry talks to Jiayang Fan about how Jiayang’s trying to protect her mother, who she worries about as the virus spreads across New York City. (16 minutes)
Outbreak Breakout
Across the country this week, thousands of incarcerated people have been ordered released early from prisons and jails to try to protect them from the coronavirus. Producer Sean Cole talks to Terry Smith, who got out of the San Francisco County jail last week. (6 minutes)
Hello From the Other Side
Producer Emanuele Berry gets a text message from the other side of the crisis. (9 minutes)