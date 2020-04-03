Embiggening

Sometimes a sketch of a thing needs filling in for its true significance to be known.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
I Can’t Be Your Hero, Baby
The stories of undocumented people so often sound cliche. Writer Karla Cornejo Villavicencio has heard all of them, and thought she could do better. (23 minutes)
Song:
“Separation Anxiety” by Mutts
Popular Vote
The discovery of new information casts a new light on a high school competition. Producer Sean Cole talks to some of the people involved, more than a decade later. (16 minutes)
Song:
“High School” by MC5
Tunnel Vision
A mysterious tunnel in Toronto leads to wild public speculation. Nick Kohler tells Ira the story behind the tunnel, which he wrote about for MacLean’s. (10 minutes)
Song:
“Tell me Everything” by Jim Liban & Joel Paterson Trio