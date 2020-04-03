700
April 10, 2020

Embiggening

Sometimes a sketch of a thing needs filling in for its true significance to be known.

Juan Bernabeu

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

A nurse giving instructions to her partner in case she dies from COVID-19; a brother and sister talking every day, all of a sudden. (9 minutes)

We first heard about nurse Elise Barrett in a story by Eric Boodman for STAT.

Act Two

Popular Vote

By

Sean Cole

The discovery of new information casts a new light on a high school competition. Producer Sean Cole talks to some of the people involved, more than a decade later. (16 minutes)

Song:

“High School” by MC5
Act Three

Tunnel Vision

By

Ira Glass

A mysterious tunnel in Toronto leads to wild public speculation. Nick Kohler tells Ira the story behind the tunnel, which he wrote about for MacLean’s. (10 minutes)

Song:

“Tell me Everything” by Jim Liban & Joel Paterson Trio

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share