701
April 17, 2020

Black Box

Desperate to know what happened to his family, a man obsessively decodes the only information about them he can get. That, and other stories of people looking into the void for answers.

Courtesy Abdurahman Tohti

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act One

A Phone Flickers in the Dark

By

Durrie Bouscaren

Abdurahman Tohti left his home country, China, behind 7 years ago to move to Turkey, safe from the Chinese regime that discriminates and arbitrarily detains Uyghurs, specifically, which Abdurahman is. Reporter Durrie Bouscaren talks to him about what happened to his wife and children and extended family in China, and the endless challenges he faces trying to be sure they are safe. (34 minutes)

Act Two

State of Emergency

By

Miki Meek

Producer Miki Meek talks to two emergency medical service workers in New York about the sheer number of 911 calls they are responding to, and how they are coping under the stress of being on constant high alert. (6 minutes)

Song:

“When This Is Done” by Second Story

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
550
Mar. 13, 2015

Three Miles

What happens when of a group of public school students in the Bronx goes to visit an elite private school three miles away.

Share

Share