702
April 24, 2020

One Last Thing Before I Go

Words can seem so puny and ineffective sometimes. On this show, we have stories in which ordinary people make last ditch efforts to get through to their loved ones, using a combination of small talk and not-so-small talk.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass talks to a New York City ICU doctor about the little observations nurses are recording about their COVID patients to save for their families. (4 minutes)

Act One

Really Long Distance

By

Miki Meek

Producer Miki Meek tells the story of a phone booth in Japan that attracts thousands of people who lost loved ones in the 2011 tsunami and earthquake. A Japanese TV crew from NHK Sendai filmed people inside the phone booth, whose phone is not connected to anything at all. (21 minutes)

Act Two

Uncle's Keeper

By

Jonathan Goldstein

Jonathan Goldstein tries to convince his uncle and his father to get into the same room and have a conversation for the first time in decades, before it’s too late and one of them dies. This story comes from Jonathan’s podcast Heavyweight, from Gimlet Media. (31 minutes)

Song:

“Before I Go” by The Bamboos

