May 22, 2020

Time Out

While sports of all kinds have been put on pause, we bring you our favorite archive stories from the football fields, boxing rings, and basketball courts of days past. 

Act One

Friday Night Floodlights

By

Lisa Pollak

Lisa Pollak tells the story of a high school football team in Mississippi getting ready to play its first game just a month after Hurricane Katrina upended everything. (18 minutes) 

Song:

“Backfield in Motion” by Mel & Tim

