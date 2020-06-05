707
June 5, 2020

We Are in the Future

In this moment of sorrow, protest, and rage in the wake of George Floyd’s death, we offer this as a break from the dreadful present: our show about Afrofuturism. It’s a way of looking at Black culture that’s fantastic and hopeful, which feels especially urgent during a time without a lot of optimism. Featuring the song "The Deep" by clppng.

Paul Davey

This is an updated version of an episode from 2017.

Prologue

Neil Drumming

Ira and producer Neil Drumming visit a comic book store in Philadelphia to try and help Ira understand Afrofuturism. (9 minutes)

Act Three

The Black Sea

This American Life commissioned an original song, “The Deep,” from the hip-hop group clppng., featuring actor and Hamilton performer Daveed Diggs. The song is based on the underwater mythology of the 90s Detroit electro band Drexciya. (6 minutes)

