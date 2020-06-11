708
June 12, 2020

Here, Again

An exhaustingly familiar story. Maybe it’ll have a different ending this time, but maybe not. We hear what different people said and did one weekend in reaction to the killing of George Floyd.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act Three

Grand Army

Dana Chivvis

A protest that wasn’t supposed to happen.  An organizer with no experience organizing. Dana Chivvis tagged along on one demonstration in Red Hook, Brooklyn. (15 minutes)

